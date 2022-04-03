Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:PAC opened at $163.81 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $102.41 and a one year high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.