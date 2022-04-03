GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.)’s (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Quiet Period To End on April 6th

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.)’s (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 6th. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.) had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (ex-GLA II Meteora Acq.)’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ GSRMU opened at $10.15 on Friday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

