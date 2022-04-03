GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 19,611.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

