GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

