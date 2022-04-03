GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,436 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.99 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

