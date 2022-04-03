GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $325,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,810,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $106.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

