GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

