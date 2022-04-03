GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,294 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $307.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.67 and a 200-day moving average of $277.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

