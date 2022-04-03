H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Cut to SEK 145

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.28.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.