Hacken Token Market Capitalization Achieves $31.41 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.23 or 0.07597481 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.78 or 0.99735394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055682 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

