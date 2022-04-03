Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HALL. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

