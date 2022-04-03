Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 8.88 and last traded at 8.88. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.93.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHULY)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG engages in the provision of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The Container segment deals with the handling of container ships and transferring of containers to other carriers.

