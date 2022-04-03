Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMY. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

NYSE:HMY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 4,663,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 653,677 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $630,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.