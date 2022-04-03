Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 48,112.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after buying an additional 1,929,315 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 1,233.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,058,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

