Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $76.30 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $76.30 million and $25.32 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $113.29 or 0.00243059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012891 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,754 coins and its circulating supply is 673,424 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

