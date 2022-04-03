Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,650 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,337. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

SIG stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. 1,137,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,204. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

