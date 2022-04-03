Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 160,994 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.13% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $569.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.