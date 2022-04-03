Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $423,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $195.15. 711,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day moving average of $227.29. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

