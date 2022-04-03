Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $547,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $10.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.41. 693,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,514. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.62 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

