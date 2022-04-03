Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.01. The stock had a trading volume of 724,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.20 and a 200-day moving average of $318.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.19 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

