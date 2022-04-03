Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 17.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,938 shares of company stock worth $15,536,182. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

