Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

