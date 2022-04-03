Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

