Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,661,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

BRO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,470. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

