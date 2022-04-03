HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

HDB stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $62.92. 1,986,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,764. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

