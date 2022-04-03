Head to Head Analysis: Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) versus Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 5 0 0 2.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus price target of $219.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 34.57% 15.78% 10.76%

Risk and Volatility

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. $926.52 million 7.35 $295.00 million $11.32 20.06

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Fuse Science on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fuse Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations. The company was founded by Adam Adler and Aitan Zacharin on September 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

