Head-To-Head Analysis: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) vs. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Diodes 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.30, indicating a potential upside of 77.50%. Diodes has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Diodes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Diodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 13.33 $2.35 million N/A N/A Diodes $1.81 billion 2.09 $228.76 million $5.02 16.71

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 1.10% -43.41% 3.13% Diodes 12.67% 20.10% 11.54%

Risk and Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diodes beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. The company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translator, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ-oxideÂ-semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

