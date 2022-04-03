Head-To-Head Survey: First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First High-School Education Group and RISE Education Cayman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 0.64 $11.71 million N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.33 -$20.30 million ($0.14) -6.11

First High-School Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RISE Education Cayman.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman -4.14% 5.20% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First High-School Education Group and RISE Education Cayman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.53%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 239.06%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats RISE Education Cayman on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile (Get Rating)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

