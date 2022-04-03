HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives €61.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.22 ($67.27).

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR HLE traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €58.20 ($63.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.58. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($75.52).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

