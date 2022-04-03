Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.34. 1,000,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,104. Henry Schein has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $89.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after acquiring an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

