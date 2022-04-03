Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 225 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

