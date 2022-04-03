Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.21 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in State Street by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

NYSE STT opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.83.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

