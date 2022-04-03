Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,004,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $78.44 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.