Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $361.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.26 and a 200-day moving average of $370.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

