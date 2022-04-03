Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $693,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

