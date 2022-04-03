Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,685 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $129.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

