Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 270 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after buying an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after buying an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after buying an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.