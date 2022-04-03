Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 518 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

KMB opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

