Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 985 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

REZI opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.38. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

