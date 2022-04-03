Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.64.

HXL traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 561,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,658. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 315.70 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,083,000.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

