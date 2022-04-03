Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 511,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,829,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 304,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hilltop by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 253,621 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 1,947.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.