HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

HomeStreet stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. 172,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $951.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

