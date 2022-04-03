Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 178.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after buying an additional 433,847 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

