Hostelworld Group (OTC:HSWLF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hostelworld Group (OTC:HSWLF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:HSWLF opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

