HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.79.

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,451 shares of company stock worth $5,827,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of HP by 65.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

