Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $7.07 on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 658,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,334. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

