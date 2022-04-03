Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,079. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

