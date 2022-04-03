Humacyte, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Humacyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Humacyte has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $17.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

