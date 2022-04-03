Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.86.

HII traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $202.63. 347,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $194.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

