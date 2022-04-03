Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 52,000 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $12,405,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

IONQ opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

